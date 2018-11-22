HELLYEAH - Final Album With VINNIE PAUL Due Next Year

Hellyeah have announced that their new album will be released in 2019. The album will be the band's last to feature late drum legend Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away on June 22nd. He was 54 years old.

Says Hellyeah: "See you all next year and with a new record that is going to blow you away!!" Following his passing, Hellyeah released the video below, paying tribute to Vinnie. The clip begins with a message of gratitude from the man himself.