HELLYEAH Frontman CHAD GRAY Looks Back On First Show Without VINNIE PAUL - "All That Weight Really Kind Of Lifted Off Of Us That Night"

During an interview with 105.7 The X, Hellyeah frontman Chad Gray reflected on the first live show the band performed without drummer Vinnie Paul back on May 11th in Las Vegas, NV. Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga was behind the kit for the show and continues to perform with Hellyeah.

Chad: "It was so cathartic for the band because we were so emotional. We got out on stage, and within the first couple of measures it was like right back at home again, just like putting on an old pair of shoes. It was awesome. All that weight really kind of lifted off of us that night. And I could see it in the crowd... the cathartic element of us playing those songs."

Hellyeah will release their sixth studio album, Welcome Home, on Friday, September 27, via Eleven Seven Music. Today, the band release a music video for “Black Flag Army”, the final instant download track available when you pre-order the album. Watch the video below.

Welcome Home, which features the late Vinnie Paul’s final recordings, will unleash 11 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother, including “Black Flag Army,” fiery track “333,” Top 5 Active Rock single “Welcome Home,” which is the band’s fastest-growing song at Active Rock Radio, guitar-driven “Perfect,” and gritty “Oh My God.”

Tracklisting:

"333"

"Oh My God"

"Welcome Home"

"I'm The One"

"Black Flag Army"

"At Wick's End"

"Perfect"

"Bury You"

"Boy"

"Skyy And Water"

"Irreplaceable"

"Black Flag Army" video:

"Perfect":

"Oh My God" video:

“Welcome Home” video:

“333” video:

(Photo - Wombat Fire)