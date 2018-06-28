HELLYEAH - Guitarist CHRISTIAN BRADY On Passing Of Drummer VINNIE PAUL - "You Will Always Be With Me"

Vinnie Paul Abbott, co-founder of Pantera and currently the drummer for Hellyeah, passed away in his sleep at his Las Vegas home on June 22nd at 54 years of age. Sources who knew Vinnie told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he suffered a major heart attack, but there has been no official confirmation of his cause of death.

Hellyeah guitarist Christian Brady has since shared his thoughts on this tragic occurrence:

"I’m sitting here in tears writing this. I haven’t been able to find the words to do this... maybe I just haven’t had the will to do it yet because I knew once I did, it would make it real and I still keep hoping that this is just a horrible nightmare that I’m going to wake up from. But I know it’s not.

A friend of ours said to me today... 'sometimes you get to meet your heroes and they turn out to be cool, and then maybe you got lucky enough to meet Vinnie Paul.' Vinnie... not only was I lucky enough to meet you, I was lucky enough to be taken in as your family. I was lucky enough to create and play music with you. I was lucky enough to have you call me your brother and tell me you love me. I was lucky enough to call you my brother and tell you I love you. You will ALWAYS be with me. I can’t even begin to thank you for everything you did... for me, for our band. You were the most incredibly generous person I’ve ever known. You changed my life in so many ways and I will FOREVER be grateful for you.

The only thing that makes me smile right now amidst the ocean of tears is that I know you’re with Dime again. I know he was there waiting for you with a shot and smiling... 'Drink it or wear it big bro!'... and I know the heavens are rocking harder than ever right now. You always believed that when you lose someone so close to you, you have to live for two. That’s exactly what you did and now that’s exactly what I’m going to do. You will be missed everyday. You will be on my mind and in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you with all of my heart bro. Thank you for everything. May you Rest In Peace. Until we meet again my dear friend..."

TMZ is reporting that Vinnie Paul is going to be laid to rest in his forever hardware, identical to that of his late bandmate and brother... courtesy of none other than Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

Says TMZ: "Sources close to Vinnie's family tell TMZ that the recently deceased musician and Pantera co-founder will be buried in a custom KISS casket provided by Simmons and co. We're told the casket was offered as a gift at Vinnie's family's request. His brother, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott was buried in the original prototype in 2004 after his untimely death.

"Vinnie will also be buried in some of his clothes - including his hat, shoes and flannel... among other items. We're told Vinnie will be put into the ground Saturday at the same cemetery in Arlington, TX, where Darrell and his mom lie."

The official Pantera Facebook page has announced A Public Celebration Of Life event for Vinnie Paul.

The event will take place on July 1st at 3:33 PM at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX. There are no advance tickets, lines, or lists. The line for wristbands to the event will begin 12 PM on the day of the event.

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes reports that the death of Vinnie Paul “did not appear suspicious” according to the official report of the event recorded by Metropolitan Police officers.

According to records of the event, officers were dispatched to a dead-body call at 5:41 PM on Friday (June 22nd) on the 6900 block of Procyon Street (Paul lived on Procyon). Medical personnel were summoned, and Paul was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer added that responding officers did not take such further action as calling homicide detectives to the scene, further indication that Paul was considered medically deceased.

The Clark County coroner’s office has since picked up the investigation into the cause and manner of Paul’s death. The founder of the bands Pantera and Hellyeah died at age 54. Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said today that official cause of Paul’s death is still pending and would likely take several days to be issued.

Updates to follow.