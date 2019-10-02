HELLYEAH Guitarist CHRISTIAN BRADY Takes Motorcycle To Count's Kustoms; Video Recap

Hellyeah guitarist Christian Brady brought his motorcycle to Danny Koker of Count's Kustoms in Las Vegas, Nevada to get customized just in time for the release of his band's new album, Welcome Home. Check it out below.

Hellyeah, have released their sixth studio album, Welcome Home, via Eleven Seven Music, available here.

It’s been almost 12 years since the release of their first album, Hellyeah, and just over one year since the passing of bandmate and brother Vinnie Paul. The band paid tribute to their fallen brother and bandmate, by releasing “Skyy And Water” a reverential video filmed by Wombat Fire highlighting some incredible moments from the past. You can watch the video below.

“I think Vince would be proud of what we’ve done. Chad really nailed it vocally and lyrically. We went out of the box a bit on this album. Left the studio a few times a little uncertain, but we tried new stuff, and we’re eager to see what people think of it.” - guitarist Tom Maxwell

“We have to keep flying [Vinnie’s] flag, to carry on legacies, and to carry on what heavy metal truly represents - and that is loyalty, that is love, and that is trust.” – singer Chad Gray

Welcome Home, which features the late Vinnie Paul’s final recordings, unleashes 11 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother, including “Black Flag Army,” fiery track “333,” Top 5 Active Rock single “Welcome Home,” which is the band’s fastest-growing song at Active Rock Radio, guitar-driven “Perfect,” and gritty “Oh My God.”

Tracklisting:

"333"

"Oh My God"

"Welcome Home"

"I'm The One"

"Black Flag Army"

"At Wick's End"

"Perfect"

"Bury You"

"Boy"

"Skyy And Water"

"Irreplaceable"

"Black Flag Army" video:

"Perfect":

Hellyeah will resume their Celebration Of Life Tour next month. The group will continue to honour their late bandmate by donating a portion of ticket sales from each tour date to the American Heart Association in Vinnie Paul’s memory. Confirmed shows are as listed:

November

13 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

15 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Monarch Music Hall - Peoria, IL

19 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

20 - London Concert Theatre - London, ON

22 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

23 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

24 - The Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

26 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

27 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

29 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

December

2 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

3 - The Palace Lounge - Missoula, MT

5 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

6 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

8 - The Imperial - Vancouver, BC

10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

12 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

14 - Senator Theatre - Chico, CA

15 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

17 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

18 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

19 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

"Oh My God" video:

“Welcome Home” video:

“333” video: