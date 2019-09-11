HELLYEAH Guitarist TOM MAXWELL Says His Hand Surgery "Went Perfectly"

Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell underwent surgery yesterday, Tuesday, September 10, for his his so-called "trigger finger". Tom checked in with the following:

"Had my surgery today and it went perfectly. A few weeks of rehabilitation and I’ll be 100% for the November tour. Thank you Hellions/friends and family for all your support and understanding... big love to you all!"



With less than a month until the release of their sixth studio album, Welcome Home, due Friday, September 27, via Eleven Seven Music, Hellyeah have announced the release of “Black Flag Army”, the final instant download track available when you pre-order the album here.

Welcome Home, which features the late Vinnie Paul’s final recordings, will unleash 11 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother, including “Black Flag Army,” fiery track “333,” Top 5 Active Rock single “Welcome Home,” which is the band’s fastest-growing song at Active Rock Radio, guitar-driven “Perfect,” and gritty “Oh My God.”

Tracklisting:

"333"

"Oh My God"

"Welcome Home"

"I'm The One"

"Black Flag Army"

"At Wick's End"

"Perfect"

"Bury You"

"Boy"

"Skyy And Water"

"Irreplaceable"

"Perfect":

"Oh My God" video:

“Welcome Home” video:

“333” video:

(Photo - Wombat Fire)