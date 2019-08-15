HELLYEAH Guitarist TOM MAXWELL Scheduled For Hand Surgery Next Month

Just prior to the release of Hellyeah's new album, Welcome Home, guitarist Tom Maxwell will undergo hand surgery, as he explains to Rock 100.5 the KATT's Cameron Buchholtz backstage at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma on August 14th. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"I have to get hand surgery in September, which is going to knock us out for about two months while I rehabilitate. I got in a car accident and broke my middle finger in my left hand. I keep getting trigger finger, which - it gets stuck. It's really odd... an odd feeling. So I've got a series of cortisone shots, which the percentage of the cure rate from that is about 70 percent. Unfortunately, I didn't fall into that. So now (my doctor is) gonna go in and make a little incision and go in here and fix what's not right. I can't keep getting these cortisone shots. You're only allowed to have a certain amount. So I just have to get it done."

Hellyeah's final album with Vinnie Paul, Welcome Home - a truly stunning album that does both Vinnie’s memory and groundbreaking legacy proud - is slated for release on September 27th, through Eleven Seven Music. The eagerly anticipated new album, featuring the late Vinnie Paul’s final recordings, will unleash 11 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"333"

"Oh My God"

"Welcome Home"

"I'm The One"

"Black Flag Army"

"At Wick's End"

"Perfect"

"Bury You"

"Boy"

"Skyy And Water"

"Irreplaceable"

"Perfect":

"Oh My God" video:

“Welcome Home” video:

“333” video: