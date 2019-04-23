HELLYEAH Launch Teaser For Next Single; Audio

Hard rock stalwarts Hellyeah are teasing the next single from their upcoming new album. Listen to a snippet of the song below:

Last month, Hellyeah digitally release first track “333”, from their eagerly anticipated new album featuring the late Vinnie Paul Abbott’s final recordings via Eleven Seven Music Group here. Early album pre-orders with classic merch are available at this location.

“Vinnie originally came up with the idea for '333',” said singer Chad Gray. “A lot of people may think Vinnie was just a drummer, but he was much more than just a badass, slamming, smashing drummer. He understood production and composition and he was very much a contributor to the writing process. This song was his baby; it belonged to and came from him. Unfortunately, by the time I was ready to actually write the lyrics, it was after Vinnie had passed. The lyrics embrace and recognize the feelings that most metal fans have. Being treated like outcasts and being judged for the way we look or dress. It’s a reminder to all the metal fans that no matter what, you will always have a place in our worldwide metal community. With that said... Welcome to the family! We’re all the root of half evil reppin’ 333!”

Gray continues, “I love '333' and what it represents — being half evil. It was a part of Dime (Darrell Abbott) and (brother) Vinnie before Hellyeah was formed and very much became a part of Hellyeah as we carried the torch for Dimebag. They were both so accepting of me and many others, and they taught us to treat people with respect, dignity and humility.”

Check out the official music video for "333":

Hellyeah will perform a one-night-only special concert Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Vinnie Paul, at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 11th. The band and Live Nation will donate a portion of each ticket to the American Heart Association, in honor of Vinnie Paul.

Hellyeah was formed in 2006 by Pantera founder/drummer Vinnie Paul, singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne) and guitarist Tom Maxwell (Nothingface) with bassist Kyle Sanders (Bloodsimple) and guitarist Christian Brady who joined in 2014. The band has released five albums, culminating in the #2 Hard Rock album release Unden!able in 2016. Their final album with Vinnie Paul is slated for release this summer.