HELLYEAH - “Love Falls” Music Video Streaming; Texas Tour Dates Confirmed

Hellyeah have released a music video for “Love Falls”, featured on their new album, Unden!able. Watch below:

Hellyeah have announced a tour around Texas beginning in Amarillo on March 1st and ending in Corpus Christi on March 7th. The Amarillo show is free and will be first come, first serve. Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

March

1 - Midnight Rodeo - Amarillo, TX

3 - Speaking Rock Casino - El Paso, TX (Free - First come first serve)

4 - Wild West - Lubbock, TX

5 - House of Blues Chicago - Houston, TX

7 - Brewsters - Corpus Christi, TX

Hellyeah will also be performing at Chicago Open Air festival this July in Bridgeview, IL. The festival is set to take place at Toyota Park on July 14th, 15th, and 16th. General on sale starts today, January 20th at 12 PM, CT/1 PM, ET.

Hellyeah released Unden!able last June via Eleven Seven Music. The album was produced in Las Vegas at The Hideout Recording Studio by Kevin Churko (Papa Roach, Rob Zombie), and showcases everything that the band’s fans have come to know and love in a more focused, concise, and powerful sound with Churko co-writing all songs.

The album art, created by William Felch and Chad Gray, features a predatory, gleaming eye with an exclamation point pupil - the ultimate signifier of what’s inside: anger, pain and a hyper-focused, high octane, heavy metal collection for the ages.

Unden!able tracklisting:

“!”

“X”

“Scratch A Lie”

“Be Unden!able”

“Human”

“Leap Of Faith”

“Blood Plague”

“I Don’t Care Anymore”

“Live Or Die”

“Love Falls”

“10-34”

“STARTARIOT”

“Grave”

“Love Falls” lyric video:

“STARTARIOT” lyric video:

“I Don’t Care Anymore” video:

“Human” video:

Album stream: