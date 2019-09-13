HELLYEAH Premiers "Black Flag Army" Music Video

Hellyeah will release their sixth studio album, Welcome Home, on Friday, September 27, via Eleven Seven Music. Today, the band release a music video for “Black Flag Army”, the final instant download track available when you pre-order the album. Watch the video below.

Welcome Home, which features the late Vinnie Paul’s final recordings, will unleash 11 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother, including “Black Flag Army,” fiery track “333,” Top 5 Active Rock single “Welcome Home,” which is the band’s fastest-growing song at Active Rock Radio, guitar-driven “Perfect,” and gritty “Oh My God.”

Tracklisting:

"333"

"Oh My God"

"Welcome Home"

"I'm The One"

"Black Flag Army"

"At Wick's End"

"Perfect"

"Bury You"

"Boy"

"Skyy And Water"

"Irreplaceable"

"Black Flag Army" video:

"Perfect":

"Oh My God" video:

“Welcome Home” video:

“333” video:

(Photo - Wombat Fire)