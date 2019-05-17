HELLYEAH Premiers "Welcome Home" Music Video

Hellyeah have released a video for their new single, "Welcome Home". The title track of the band's upcoming album is available now on all streaming platforms. Watch the clip, directed by William "Wombat" Felch and Sebastien Paquet, below:

Welcome Home will be released on September 27 via Eleven Seven Music. Pre-order here and get an immediate download of the title track.

Welcome Home, the eagerly anticipated new album featuring the late Vinnie Paul’s final recordings, will unleash 10 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother, including the first fiery song, “333,” recently released. Watch the official music video below:

As bassist Kyle Sanders so succinctly stated: “While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can’t not do is tour. As easy as it would be to say we’re not going on the road, we have to. Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn’t promote this record properly. He’d be pissed off at all of us for putting all this work into finishing the record and then just letting it sit there on the shelf while we put a couple of songs to radio and whatever…and we know that.”

The latest 18-city headlining summer outing will kick off on Tuesday, July 23, in Atlanta, and will culminate in a special hometown celebration on Saturday, August 17, in Dallas, Texas. Full routing below.

Tour dates:

July

23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

24 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

26 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

27 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres

28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

30 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

31 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

August

1 - Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Distillery

3 - Denver, CO - Summit

4 - Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse Saloon

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues