HELLYEAH Release Episode #2 In "Making Of" Video Series For Upcoming Welcome Home Album

Hellyeah have released the second episode in a "making of" video series for their forthcoming album, Welcome Home. Watch two segments below:

Hellyeah's final album with Vinnie Paul, Welcome Home - a truly stunning album that does both Vinnie’s memory and groundbreaking legacy proud - is slated for release on Friday, September 27, through Eleven Seven Music. The eagerly anticipated new album, featuring the late Vinnie Paul’s final recordings, will unleash 11 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother.

Tracklisting:

"333"

"Oh My God"

"Welcome Home"

"I'm The One"

"Black Flag Army"

"At Wick's End"

"Perfect"

"Bury You"

"Boy"

"Skyy And Water"

"Irreplaceable"

Hellyeah celebrated the life of their brother and bandmate, Vinnie Paul, in May with an emotional sold-out concert in Las Vegas, where the band made their initial mark towards their Vinnie Paul campaign for the American Heart Association. The band will continue to honour their late bandmate by donating a portion of ticket sales from their upcoming tour in his memory, in hopes of raising over $10,000 for AHA.

By teaming up with the American Heart Association, Hellyeah will raise early awareness for heart disease after it claimed famed drummer Vinnie Paul at 54. The hard rockers of Hellyeah are turning to healthier ways as they mourn their friend. “Vinnie’s passing was a wake-up call for us all,” said guitarist Tom Maxwell. Heart disease is the number one cause of death globally. As an issue that affects their fans and families every day, Hellyeah are hoping to help save lives, and are changing their own in the process.



In addition to this initiative, Hellyeah will also be hosting a "Text To Donate" campaign during each of their upcoming tour dates: fans can TEXT VINNIE #41411, or head to a special CrowdRise page where fans can also donate to help fight heart disease.

Bassist Kyle Sanders says, “Everyone can make some kind of change for the better. It’s never too late.” For more information on the American Heart Association interview with Hellyeah, click here.

The latest 18-city headlining summer outing will kick off on Tuesday, July 23, in Atlanta, and will culminate in a special hometown celebration on Saturday, August 17, in Dallas, Texas. They recently added a new festival date, Blue Ridge Rock Festival at DeVault Vineyards in Concord, VA, on September 7.

