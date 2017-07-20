HELLYEAH Release “Love Falls” (The Live Experience); Video

“‘Love Falls’ is an extremely important song for us and your reactions have made it an even better experience for us to play it live,” says US metallers Hellyeah. The band have posted this new video:

Hellyeah perform next on Friday night (July 21st) at Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls, NY. Find the band’s complete tour schedule here.

Hellyeah’s latest album, Unden!able, was released!able last June via Eleven Seven Music. The album was produced in Las Vegas at The Hideout Recording Studio by Kevin Churko (Papa Roach, Rob Zombie), and showcases everything that the band’s fans have come to know and love in a more focused, concise, and powerful sound with Churko co-writing all songs.