HELLYEAH Release Video Tribute To Fallen Bandmate VINNIE PAUL ABBOTT; Includes Message From The Late PANTERA Founder

Drum legend Vinnie Paul Abbott was enjoying the latest chapter in his long career, performing with Hellyeah, when the Pantera founder tragically passed away on June 22nd. He was 54 years old. Today, Hellyeah have released the video below, paying tribute Vinnie. The clip begins with a message of gratitude from the man himself.

On June 30th, Vinnie Paul was laid to rest next to his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, and their mother Carolyn at Moore Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, TX. Fans paid a visit to the gravesite and uploaded the video below: