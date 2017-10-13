HELLYEAH Streaming Live Version Of “Hush” From Unden!able Deluxe Edition

Hellyeah are streaming a live version of the song “Hush”, featured on the Unden!able Deluxe Edition, out October 27th on Eleven Seven Music as a CD/DVD Best Buy Exclusive and CD & Live Audio Digital Deluxe. Listen to “Hush” (live) below, or stream the track on Spotify and Apple Music.

The physical package contains the fan-shot Live Concert DVD We’re All In This Together. The digital package contains the live audio from the DVD. Unden!able features three top ten US Active Rock singles, including “Human”, “I Don’t Care Anymore”, and “Love Falls”.

Featuring footage from Hellyeah’s Australian leg of the 2015 Blood For Blood World Tour captured by the band’s fans, We’re All In This Together also features frank on-camera discussions with Hellyeah founder Chad Gray discussing the heavy metal lifestyle and their history within the heavy metal community.