HELLYEAH Streaming New Song "333" Every Hour Starting At 8:00 AM EST Today

Hellyeah have checked in with the following announcement:

Hellyeah recently released a teaser video for their upcoming new album, due this year. The album will be the band's last to feature late drum legend Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away on June 22nd. He was 54 years old.

Watch the clip below, and stay tuned for updates.

Following his passing, Hellyeah released the video below, paying tribute to Vinnie Paul. The clip begins with a message of gratitude from the man himself.