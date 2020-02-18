HELLYEAH To Embark On The Perseverance Tour With ALL THAT REMAINS, BUTCHER BABIES, SAUL, DEEPFALL
February 18, 2020, an hour ago
Hellyeah have announced that they will be hitting the road in the spring with their good friends in All That Remains, with special guests The Butcher Babies, Saul and DeepFall. The trek kicks off on April 18 at House Of Blues in Las Vegas, NV. Dates below.
Tickets and info at hellyeahband.com/#tour. VIP details here.
Tour dates:
April
18 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
21 - Denver, CO - Summit
23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
24 - E. Moline, IL - Rust Belt
26 - Sayverville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
29 - Pittsuburg, PA - Roxian Theatre
May
1 - Virginia Beach, VA - WNOR Lunatic Luau *
3 - Chartlotte, NC - Epicenter*
5 - Atlanta, GA - Buchead Theatre
6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
7 - Jackson, MS - Hal&Mals
9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville *
11 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
12 - Portland, ME - State Theater
13 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*
16 - Reading, PA - Reverb
17 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
20 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom
21 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem Hard Rock
22 - N, Kansas City, MO Voodoo Lounge Harrahs
23 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma *
* Hellyeah only
(Photo - Wombat Fire)