HELLYEAH To Embark On The Perseverance Tour With ALL THAT REMAINS, BUTCHER BABIES, SAUL, DEEPFALL

Hellyeah have announced that they will be hitting the road in the spring with their good friends in All That Remains, with special guests The Butcher Babies, Saul and DeepFall. The trek kicks off on April 18 at House Of Blues in Las Vegas, NV. Dates below.

Tickets and info at hellyeahband.com/#tour. VIP details here.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Denver, CO - Summit

23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

24 - E. Moline, IL - Rust Belt

26 - Sayverville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

29 - Pittsuburg, PA - Roxian Theatre

May

1 - Virginia Beach, VA - WNOR Lunatic Luau *

3 - Chartlotte, NC - Epicenter*

5 - Atlanta, GA - Buchead Theatre

6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

7 - Jackson, MS - Hal&Mals

9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville *

11 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

12 - Portland, ME - State Theater

13 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

16 - Reading, PA - Reverb

17 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

20 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

21 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem Hard Rock

22 - N, Kansas City, MO Voodoo Lounge Harrahs

23 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma *

* Hellyeah only

(Photo - Wombat Fire)