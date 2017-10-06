HELLYEAH – Unden!able Deluxe Edition Due Out October 27th

Hellyeah has announced the Unden!able Deluxe Edition will be out October 27th on Eleven Seven Music as a CD/DVD Best Buy Exclusive and CD & Live Audio Digital Deluxe. The physical package contains the fan-shot Live Concert DVD We’re All In This Together. The digital package contains the live audio from the DVD. Unden!able features three top ten US Active Rock singles, including “Human”, “I Don’t Care Anymore”, and “Love Falls” - currently at its highest position at #7.

Featuring footage from Hellyeah’s Australian leg of the 2015 Blood For Blood World Tour captured by the band’s fans, We’re All In This Together also features frank on-camera discussions with Hellyeah founder Chad Gray discussing the heavy metal lifestyle and their history within the heavy metal community. To celebrate the re-release of the album, the band is hosting a contest on Toneden - where they will be giving away 6 months of premium membership to Spotify or Apple Music. The contest can be found here.

“Moth” Live Audio from We’re All In This Together is out today exclusively via Spotify/Apple Music.