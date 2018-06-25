HELLYEAH - Vocalist CHAD GRAY On Passing Of Drummer VINNIE PAUL - "I'm At A Loss And Completely Devastated"

Vinnie Paul Abbott, co-founder of Pantera and currently the drummer for Hellyeah, passed away in his sleep at his Las Vegas home on June 22nd at 54 years of age. Sources who knew Vinnie told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he suffered a major heart attack, but there has been no official confirmation of his cause of death.

Hellyeah vocalist Chad Gray has just shared his thoughts on this tragic occurrence:

"First off I’m sorry to all of you for our loss. It’s consumed me as I’m sure it has many of you. I’m sure you can all understand this has been incredibly hard and impossible for me to wrap my head around. I just don’t want to believe it’s real.

I want to tell all my crew I love you guys so much. We couldn’t do what we do with out you. And I want to say thank you to everyone around the world for your kind words, blessings and condolences to all of us through this tragic time. We love you all! And to all of my friends in and out of the music business thank you for reaching out to me. It means more to me then I could ever express. I don’t know what I would do without you. So Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! It really has taken 'the heavy metal family' to another level.

This has been one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to face in my life! I’m so confused, sad and as helpless as I’ve ever been. I’m at a loss and completely devastated. But I’m trying. It’s the equivalent of an emotional riot in my head and in my heart as I write this. But I’m trying to focus on anything good. I know Vinnie would want that. And the good things are my memories of him. His smile, his infectious laugh and his personality that beamed light.

Him and his brother Dimebag lived to make people smile. That’s what I’m gonna miss the most. I just want to say thank you Vinnie Paul! For saving my life, for your music, for your endless generosity, for accepting me into your life, for creating our music that touched people, for being proud to be in Hellyeah and for always treating me like a brother, and more importantly for treating me like a friend. So many times I’ve looked back to see you just bashing away and have to pinch myself. It was Unbelievable! And for all of those things you will live forever in my heart. And I will never let you go!!! I will always love you and go to the end of the earth to carry the torch for you and Dime's legacy.

R.I.P Vincent Paul Abbott. I know you're with Dimebag right now, smiling down on us. Even in all this emotional darkness, that thought alone makes me smile right back. I LOVE YOU! Your eternal friend, - Chadnesss"

BraveWords sends our sincerest condolences to Vinnie Paul's family, friends and fans. In mourning, we offer up videos for some of Vinnie's most recent work with Hellyeah.