HELMET Announce 30th Anniversary European Tour; Video Trailer Streaming

Helmet have announced a European tour in celebration of the band's 30th anniversary. Band leader Page Hamilton has issued the following:

"The day John, Peter, and I auditioned Henry is the day I consider to be the beginning of Helmet. The year was 1989 and I think the month was May. I love playing this music more than ever with my current bandmates Kyle, Dan, and Dave. To celebrate 30 years of recording and touring we decided to play 30 songs a night in 30 cities in Europe and 30 more cities in the USA. We hope to see you all there."

Tickets for the European shows are on-sale now. More info here. American dates will be announced soon. Stay tuned for that, plus more 30th anniversary announcements in the coming weeks/months.

Dates:

September

3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

5 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

6 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken STHLM

10 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

13 - Düsseldorf, Germany - JAB im Haus der Jugend

14 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik Coesfeld

15 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee poppodium

17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

18 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

19 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Concertzaal De Kreun

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom Club

21 - Munich, Germany - Strom

22 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wein

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

25 - Heidelberg, Germany - halle02

26 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof

27 - Zürich, Switzerland - Plaza Klub

28 - Mezzago, Italy - Bloom

29 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv Club

October

1 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

2 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

4 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

5 - Leeds, England - The Key Club

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

9 - Manchester, England - Gorilla

10 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington