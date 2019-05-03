HELMET Announce 30th Anniversary European Tour; Video Trailer Streaming
May 3, 2019, an hour ago
Helmet have announced a European tour in celebration of the band's 30th anniversary. Band leader Page Hamilton has issued the following:
"The day John, Peter, and I auditioned Henry is the day I consider to be the beginning of Helmet. The year was 1989 and I think the month was May. I love playing this music more than ever with my current bandmates Kyle, Dan, and Dave. To celebrate 30 years of recording and touring we decided to play 30 songs a night in 30 cities in Europe and 30 more cities in the USA. We hope to see you all there."
Tickets for the European shows are on-sale now. More info here. American dates will be announced soon. Stay tuned for that, plus more 30th anniversary announcements in the coming weeks/months.
Dates:
September
3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
5 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
6 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken STHLM
10 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
13 - Düsseldorf, Germany - JAB im Haus der Jugend
14 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik Coesfeld
15 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee poppodium
17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
18 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
19 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Concertzaal De Kreun
20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom Club
21 - Munich, Germany - Strom
22 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wein
24 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
25 - Heidelberg, Germany - halle02
26 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof
27 - Zürich, Switzerland - Plaza Klub
28 - Mezzago, Italy - Bloom
29 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv Club
October
1 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire
2 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
4 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
5 - Leeds, England - The Key Club
7 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
8 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
9 - Manchester, England - Gorilla
10 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington