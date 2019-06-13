HELMET Announce 30th Anniversary North American Tour

"Last month we announced a 30th Anniversary tour of Europe," states a message from Helmet. "Today we're happy to announce today it's American counterpart."

Page Hamilton adds: "The day John, Peter, and I auditioned Henry is the day I consider to be the beginning of Helmet. The year was 1989 and I think the month was May. I love playing this music more than ever with my current bandmates Kyle, Dan, and Dave. To celebrate 30 years of recording and touring we decided to play 30 songs a night in 30 cities in Europe and 30 more cities in the USA. We hope to see you all there."

Upcoming Helmet tour dates are listed below.

European dates:

September

3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

5 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

6 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken STHLM

10 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

13 - Düsseldorf, Germany - JAB im Haus der Jugend

14 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik Coesfeld

15 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee poppodium

17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

18 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

19 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Concertzaal De Kreun

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom Club

21 - Munich, Germany - Strom

22 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wein

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

25 - Heidelberg, Germany - halle02

26 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof

27 - Zürich, Switzerland - Plaza Klub

28 - Mezzago, Italy - Bloom

29 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv Club

October

1 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

2 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

4 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

5 - Leeds, England - The Key Club

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

9 - Manchester, England - Gorilla

10 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington

North American dates:

October

23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

25 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

26 - New York City, NY - Bowery Ballroom

27 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

29 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

31 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

November

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

3 - Dallas, TX - Trees

5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

7 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel

9 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

10 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

14 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

15 - Medford, OR - Howiee’s On Front

16 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

17 - Seattle, WA - Substation

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

22 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

30 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern