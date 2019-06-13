HELMET Announce 30th Anniversary North American Tour
"Last month we announced a 30th Anniversary tour of Europe," states a message from Helmet. "Today we're happy to announce today it's American counterpart."
Page Hamilton adds: "The day John, Peter, and I auditioned Henry is the day I consider to be the beginning of Helmet. The year was 1989 and I think the month was May. I love playing this music more than ever with my current bandmates Kyle, Dan, and Dave. To celebrate 30 years of recording and touring we decided to play 30 songs a night in 30 cities in Europe and 30 more cities in the USA. We hope to see you all there."
Upcoming Helmet tour dates are listed below.
European dates:
September
3 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
5 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
6 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken STHLM
10 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
13 - Düsseldorf, Germany - JAB im Haus der Jugend
14 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik Coesfeld
15 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee poppodium
17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
18 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
19 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Concertzaal De Kreun
20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom Club
21 - Munich, Germany - Strom
22 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wein
24 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
25 - Heidelberg, Germany - halle02
26 - Schweinfurt, Germany - Stattbahnhof
27 - Zürich, Switzerland - Plaza Klub
28 - Mezzago, Italy - Bloom
29 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv Club
October
1 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire
2 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
4 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
5 - Leeds, England - The Key Club
7 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
8 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
9 - Manchester, England - Gorilla
10 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington
North American dates:
October
23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
25 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
26 - New York City, NY - Bowery Ballroom
27 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
29 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
31 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
November
1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
2 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
3 - Dallas, TX - Trees
5 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
7 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
9 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel
9 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
10 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
14 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
15 - Medford, OR - Howiee’s On Front
16 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
17 - Seattle, WA - Substation
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
22 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
23 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
30 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern