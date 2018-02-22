HELMET Debuts "Life Or Death" Live Video
February 22, 2018, 7 hours ago
In the new video below, Helmet perform the Dead To The World album track "Life Or Death" at 170 Russell in Melbourne Australia on April 28, 2017. The video was produced and directed by Richard De Silva, and edited and graded by Richard De Silva and Matt Dowling.
Helmet and Prong will embark on a 19-date US tour spanning the Southeast, Midwest, and the East Coast.
After taking their rightful places in the annals of the NYC underground and the national and international noise/punk scenes, it’s time that Helmet and Prong finally come together for a co-headlining tour of the United States.
Says Prong's Tommy Victor: "Finally! Helmet and Prong on tour together at last."
Helemt's Page Hamilton caps it, "We will be forever indebted to Prong and couldn’t be happier to have an NYC reunion tour coming up."
Tour dates:
May
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masq Heaven
4 - Pensacola, FL - VMH
5 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity
7 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Studio
10 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
11 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
12 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
13 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
15 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
17 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
18 - Madison, WI - The Majestic
19 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
22 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
23 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
24 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero
26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest