HELMET Debuts "Life Or Death" Live Video

In the new video below, Helmet perform the Dead To The World album track "Life Or Death" at 170 Russell in Melbourne Australia on April 28, 2017. The video was produced and directed by Richard De Silva, and edited and graded by Richard De Silva and Matt Dowling.

Helmet and Prong will embark on a 19-date US tour spanning the Southeast, Midwest, and the East Coast.

After taking their rightful places in the annals of the NYC underground and the national and international noise/punk scenes, it’s time that Helmet and Prong finally come together for a co-headlining tour of the United States.

Says Prong's Tommy Victor: "Finally! Helmet and Prong on tour together at last."

Helemt's Page Hamilton caps it, "We will be forever indebted to Prong and couldn’t be happier to have an NYC reunion tour coming up."

Tour dates:

May

3 - Atlanta, GA - Masq Heaven

4 - Pensacola, FL - VMH

5 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity

7 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Studio

10 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

11 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

12 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

13 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

15 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

17 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

18 - Madison, WI - The Majestic

19 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

22 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

23 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero

26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest