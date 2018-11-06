Help Save Music With Strüng Guitar String Bracelets

The Guitar String Jewelry Company, Strüng has been working with music charities since their inception. Strüng’s recent partnership with The NAMM Foundation has focused the company’s efforts on making a difference especially when it comes to music education for our youth. Strüng is about to launch the world's first ever adjustable guitar string bracelet through Kickstarter that will Help Save Music.

“I started Strüng while touring the country for the past 10 years as a full time musician. I noticed firsthand how music impacted people, especially our youth. When I found out that schools nationwide were cutting their music programs and were getting less and less funding, I felt something need to be done. I made it our mission to ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn and grow with music” says Co-Founder - Jenny Mann | Singer of Blameshift.

For the past year Strüng has been developing a brand new product, the world's first ever adjustable guitar string bracelet called The Ü Collection. It’s new, it’s fresh and it’s just about ready to launch on Kickstarter in the next week. The company will be donating a portion of the profits from every bracelet sold to further their cause to Help Save Music.

The Ü Collection will be available in five finishes including silver, black, red, white and even 24k gold. For those who want an extra incentive to jump on board early, don’t worry, they got you covered. They are offering an Early Bird Special that will get the first 30 people a special discount. It’s the perfect gift for any music lover, especially a guitarist.

For more information, head to this location.