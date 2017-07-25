HELSOTT, APOTHESARY, SICOCIS, EMPYREAN THRONE - M-Theory Audio To Host Showcase Events This Weekend In Los Angels And Las Vegas

M-Theory Audio - the new hard rock/heavy metal record label recently launched by Marco Barbieri, former president of Century Media Records and Nuclear Blast America - will host showcase events this weekend in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, where several up-and-coming acts on the company's burgeoning roster will perform live.

On Sunday, July 30th, Metal Assault will host a show at Hollywood's legendary Viper Room featuring performances by four M-Theory artists:

* Pagan death metal warriors Helsott, who earlier this summer toured Europe with I Am Morbid and Necrophagia before hitting the road in the States alongside Felix Martin and label mates Tengger Cavalry. The group recently released a new EP, The Healer; a video for the song “Astralive” can be seen below:

* The Northern California-based quartet Apothesary, which features Hatchet guitarist Clayton Cagle and deftly mixes death metal, metalcore and thrash. The group's new album, the emotionally charged Accept Loss Forever, was released earlier this month; a music video for the track “You've Met With A Terrible Fate, Haven't You?” can be seen below:

* The Las Vegas-based epic/progressive metal quartet Sicocis, who have supported their new album Requiem Of The World with tours alongside Sirenia, Arkona and Exmortus. A music video for the song “We Shall Rise” can be seen below:

* The Lake Forest, CA-based quintet Empyrean Throne, who have been hailed by OC Weekly as “a vicious mix of raw black metal and traditional death metal.” Next month, the group will release their full-length debut, Chaosborne, which was produced, mixed and engineered by Mick Kenney (Anaal Nathrakh, Motionless in White). A video for “Haereticus Stellarum (Part II)” can be seen below:

The show starts at 8 PM. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

On Friday, July 28th, Helsott, Apothesary and Sicocis will also play a free show at Las Vegas' Beauty Bar (517 Fremont St.). The concert begins at 8 PM.

M-Theory Audio features a burgeoning roster including such notable acts as Nomadic Folk Metal group Tengger Cavalry, doom / psychedelic outfit Blackfinger (featuring former Trouble vocalist Eric Wagner) and traditional metal band White Wizzard. In addition to Barbieri, the label's staff includes veterans of esteemed labels such as Century Media, Prosthetic, Victory and Epitaph Records. For more information, visit M-Theoryaudio.com.