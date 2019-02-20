HELSOTT Collaborate With ARKONA Members For “Winter Smells Like Death” Track; Lyric Video Streaming

As Helsott begin their travels to the Old World in order to perform at a couple prestigious festivals this weekend in France and Germany the group has issued a new lyric video for the track “Winter Smells Like Death” from the band’s current album, Slaves And Gods.

“Winter Smells Like Death” features a collaboration between members of Helsott and the Russian Folk Metal band Arkona, whose singer Masha Scream (who also contributed keyboards) and guitarist Lazar appear on the recording and who were also involved in the writing. Withered Moon’s Bjorn Friedrichsen plays bass.

While many guests appear throughout the songs on “Slaves and Gods”, “Winter Smells Like Death” is a personal favorite for the band as they are huge fans of Arkona’s work and became friend’s during a tour together in 2015, along with Heidevolk, and had the pleasure of touring together again late last year as part of the Arkona / Korpiklaani tour.

“As our shows in Europe approach we want to give tribute to lady winter in the most epic way possible,” explains Helsott vocalist Eric Dow. “We are very proud to present this collaboration between us and our dear friends Masha and Lazar from Arkona. Cooper [Dustman – drums] arranged and recorded the drums, I wrote and recorded my vocal parts, Masha wrote the guitar and her vocals, Lazar recorded the guitars, and our friend Bjorn laid down the bass. This song will always be special to me and I can't thank Masha, Lazar, and Bjorn enough for their contributions. Once again, we tapped our good friend Raf Ortega (Sicocis, Ayreon, Subterranean Masquerade) to make the lyric video and together we give you... WINTER SMELLS LIKE DEATH!”

This weekend Helsott will perform alongside Arkona again as the two bands appear on Germany’s Wacken Winter Nights (with Turisas, Korpiklaani, Eluveitie, Trollfest, Serenity, and new roster mates Cemican). In addition, HELSOTT will play France’s Cernunnos Pagan Fest (with Finntroll, Manegarm, and others). This is the band’s second trip as HELSOTT toured Europe in 2017 supporting I Am Morbid and Necrophagia.

Says vocalist Eric Dow, "We can't wait to return to Europe! We are very proud to take part in these festivals. They both have amazing lineups and are going to crush!”

Around the release of Slaves And Gods last fall, Helsott toured the Western United States alongside Korpiklaani and Arkona. The vocalists of the latter band, Masha Scream and Lazar, were among a number of guest musicians who appeared on the album, joining the likes of Dr. Leif Kjonnsfleis (TrollfesT), Trollmannen (TrollfesT), Damna (Elvenking), Lethien (Elvenking), Dom Crey (Equilibrium, Nothgard) and Kevin Storm.

Slaves And Gods – which includes a rollicking cover of Tom Petty's “Runnin' Down A Dream” – was mixed and mastered by J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm, Misery Index, Despised Icon) and features cover art by Felipe Machado Franco (Iced Earth, Blind Guardian, Rhapsody of Fire). Physical copies on CD and limited-edition blue marble vinyl can be ordered via the M-Theory Audio webshop.

Since forming nine years ago, Helsott – whose name means “fatal illness” in Old Norse – has paid homage to pagan cultures and mythologies while keeping true to their American influences. The group first caught the attention of audiences on a large scale during the 2013 Paganfest North American tour, where they performed with Ensiferum, Tyr and Trollfest. They built further momentum the following year via their debut full-length, Woven, behind which they toured alongside Arkona and Heidevolk, and on subsequent tours with the likes of Necrophagia and Tengger Cavalry.

Live dates:

February

22 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Winter Nights Festival

24 – Noisiel, France – Cerunnos Metal Festival

April

4 – Phoenix, AZ – Joe’s Grotto

5 – Las Vegas, NV – Beauty Bar

7 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick