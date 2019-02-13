HELSOTT Confirm European Festival Dates, U.S. Shows With ASHES OF ARES

In support of their recently released second album Slaves And Gods, the California-based pagan death metal group Helsott will perform a series of notable concerts in the coming weeks on both sides of the Atlantic.

Soon after a warm-up show this weekend in support of The Three Tremors in the group's San Diego hometown, the band will head overseas to perform at two high-profile European festivals – Germany's Wacken Winter Nights, where they will share the stage with a number of prominent pagan and folk metal acts, and the 11th annual Cernunnos Pagan Festival, which takes place in suburban Paris. These will mark the group's first European dates since a tour with I Am Morbid in 2017.

In April, Helsott will then embark on a West Coast mini-tour with Ashes of Ares, the new band of former Iced Earth vocalist Matt Barlow and bassist Freddie Vidales. The group has also announced a special guest headlining performance at the Wacken Metal Battle California Finals, which will take place at Hollywood's legendary Viper Room on May 11.

Says vocalist Eric Dow, "We can't wait to return to Europe! We are very proud to take part in these festivals. They both have amazing lineups and are going to crush! After we get home, we will take part in this awesome West Coast run with Ashes of Ares. This band is amazing and we look forward to seeing them perform. On a personal note, we are absolutely honored to share the stage with Matt Barlow. We wish to thank Mosh Pit Army for making this happen. Hope you can come out and party!"

Around the release of Slaves And Gods last fall, Helsott toured the Western United States alongside Korpiklaani and Arkona. The vocalists of the latter band, Masha Scream and Lazar, were among a number of guest musicians who appeared on the album, joining the likes of Dr. Leif Kjonnsfleis (TrollfesT), Trollmannen (TrollfesT), Damna (Elvenking), Lethien (Elvenking), Dom Crey (Equilibrium, Nothgard) and Kevin Storm.

Slaves And Gods – which includes a rollicking cover of Tom Petty's “Runnin' Down A Dream” – was mixed and mastered by J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm, Misery Index, Despised Icon) and features cover art by Felipe Machado Franco (Iced Earth, Blind Guardian, Rhapsody of Fire). Physical copies on CD and limited-edition blue marble vinyl can be ordered via the M-Theory Audio webshop.

Since forming nine years ago, Helsott – whose name means “fatal illness” in Old Norse – has paid homage to pagan cultures and mythologies while keeping true to their American influences. The group first caught the attention of audiences on a large scale during the 2013 Paganfest North American tour, where they performed with Ensiferum, Tyr and Trollfest. They built further momentum the following year via their debut full-length, Woven, behind which they toured alongside Arkona and Heidevolk, and on subsequent tours with the likes of Necrophagia and Tengger Cavalry.

Live dates:

February

16 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

22 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Winter Nights Festival

24 – Noisiel, France – Cerunnos Metal Festival

April

4 – Phoenix, AZ – Joe’s Grotto

5 – Las Vegas, NV – Beauty Bar

7 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick