HELSOTT Issue Personal Video Detailing The Healer EP

Helsott, whose exotic sound mixes death metal with pagan influences, will release a new five-song EP, The Healer, on April 28th via M-Theory Audio. The release features stunning artwork from Felipe Machado Franco (Blind Guardian, Iced Earth) and was mixed/mastered by J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm, Ex Deo). Pre-order The Healer CD now at this location.

As the hype builds towards street date, the band found time to get together and make a personal video giving commentary and shedding more detail about the individual songs, the recording process and it features previews and live footage. Watch below.

"We are very proud of this EP and invite you all on this very serious track-by-track journey of The Healer through the minds of the creators," states singer Eric Dow.

Since forming seven years ago, Helsott - whose name means “fatal illness” in Old Norse - has paid homage to pagan cultures and mythologies while keeping true to their American influences. The group's unique mix of folk metal, death metal, symphonic metal, and rock first caught the attention of audiences on a large scale during the 2013 Paganfest North American tour, where they performed with Ensiferum, Tyr and Trollfest. The group built further momentum the following year with the release of their debut full-length, Woven, behind which they toured alongside Arkona and Heidevolk.

Helsott now returns with The Healer, a five-song EP recorded in part at Southern California's Trench Studios (Intronaut, Abysmal Dawn) and mixed and mastered by J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm, Ex Deo). The release spawned from the band's successful crowd-sourcing campaign to fund the recording of Woven, when they offered to write a song about a fan who pledged a certain amount. A patron named Doc - who was indeed a doctor - took them up on their offer, and the band liked the final result so much that they decided to write and record additional new songs to be issued in conjunction.

Tracklisting:

“The Healer”

“Astralive”

“Taverns Tale”

“Unconscious Power”

“Epic Battle”