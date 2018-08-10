HELSOTT To Release Slaves And Gods Album In October; Lyric Video For Title Track Streaming

California-based pagan metal group Helsott will release their second full-length album, Slaves And Gods, on October 12th. The follow-up to the group's M-Theory Audio debut, the 2017 EP The Healer, sees the band continue to mix folk metal, death metal, symphonic metal, classical and rock to stirring effect, but this time around, they've recruited some notable allies to help fight the good fight.

Guests on the new album include Masha Scream (Arkona), Lazar (Arkona), Dr. Leif Kjonnsfleis (TrollfesT), Trollmannen (TrollfesT), Damna (Elvenking), Lethien (Elvenking), Dom Crey (Equilibrium) and Kevin Storm, who join vocalist Eric Dow, drummer Cooper Dustman and returning guitarist Mark Dow on 10 tracks of rollicking battle cries. A lyric video for the title track, designed by Rafael Ortega of Ecliptic Visions, can be seen below. The song can also be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and other providers.

The cover art for Slaves And Gods was designed by Felipe Machado Franco (Iced Earth, Blind Guardian, Rhapsody Of Fire), who also contributed the cover for The Healer. The album was mixed and mastered by J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm, Misery Index, Despised Icon). Physical copies on CD and limited-edition blue/clear haze vinyl can be pre-ordered via the M-Theory Audio webshop, while digital pre-orders - which include an instant download of the title track - are now underway via Bandcamp, iTunes and Amazon.

Says Dow, “We are proud to present the first video and single for the self titled track off of our new album Slaves And Gods. The hard work that we put in on this record is immeasurable, and we feel like this track represents everything that we have worked for in the past eight-plus years. This song features Dr. Leif from TrollfesT on guitar and is an absolute crusher! Raf with Ecliptic Visions took Felipe Machado Franco's art and our song and created a very entertaining experience. Crank it up!”

Slaves And Gods tracklisting:

“Slaves And Gods“ (feat. Dr. Leif Kjonnsfleis and Bjorn Friedrichsen)

“The Coward's Curse“ (feat. Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)

“Winter Smells Like Death“ (feat. Masha Scream, Lazar and Bjorn Friedrichsen)

“Whiskey Breath“ (feat. Bjorn Friedrichsen)

“Eye Of The Past“ (feat. Damna, Dom Crey, Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)

“Trollskald“ (feat. Trollmannen, Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)

“Zep Tepi“

“Return Hyperborea“

“Honour Thy Valkyrie“

“Runnin' Down A Dream“ (Tom Petty cover feat. Lethien)

“Slaves And Gods” lyric video:

Helsott plans to perform “Slaves And Gods” live during their summer tour, which kicks off tomorrow night in Dallas, Texas. The group will be supported by labelmates Sicocis, as well as Malphas and Dark Visions of Terror on select dates.

August

11 - Reno’s Chop Shop - Dallas, TX

12 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

13 - Santos Bar - New Orleans, LA

14 - Exit In - Nashville, TN

16 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

18 - Maryland Folk Metal Festival - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

19 - Lizard Lounge - Lancaster, PA

20 - Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

22 - Reggie’s Rock Club - Chicago, IL