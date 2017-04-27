HELSOTT Unveil “Astralive” Video

On the eve of the release of their new EP, The Healer, Helsott premieres a new promo video for “Astralive”, directed by Sicocis guitarist Rafael Ortega (Ayreon, Blessed Curse).

“Filming ‘Astralive’ was a very enjoyable experience,” explains vocalist Eric Dow. “Raf was great to work with and Coop and I had fun scouting for a location in Arrowhead. We want to thank Mike Grieg for letting us set up camp.”

“I love how cold the video came out,” adds drummer Cooper Dustman. “It was actually blistering hot that day, we all got sunburns! Finding this remote spot in the mountains was adventurous considering the GPS can only show so much. We scouted and shot this within a few days, and we’re proud of the final product.”

Tracklisting:

"The Healer"

"Astralive"

"The Tavern's Tale"

"Unconscious Power"

"Epic Battle"

Helsott’s exotic sound mixes death metal with pagan influences and their new five-song EP, The Healer, will be released April 28th on M-Theory Audio. Tracked at Trench Studios (Intronaut, Abysmal Dawn) and mixed/mastered by J-F Dagenais (Kataklysm, Ex-Deo) the release features artwork from Felipe Machado Franco (Blind Guardian, Iced Earth).

Secondly, Helsott has announced some upcoming tour dates, including the band’s first trip to Europe. The band will be supporting I Am Morbid (the new band from Morbid Angel’s David Vincent (vocals/bass) and Tim Yeung (drums) playing tracks from the first 4 classic Morbid Angel albums) and death metal legends Necrophagia.

“We have been working so hard to fulfill our goals,” states Eric Dow. “Taking our brand of Pagan Death Metal overseas has always been an ultimate goal for this band and now that we have the opportunity we will take full advantage of it. Europe… Helsott is finally coming!”

The run is immediately followed by the band taking part joining the west coast dates of the just announced Nomadic Folk Metal band Tengger Cavalry and virtuoso guitarist Felix Martin tour.

“We are excited to be joining our label mates, Tengger Cavalry, and the amazing Felix Martin on a west coast leg of their North American Raid,” explains Eric. “This is a unique line-up and fans are in for a treat!”

Helsott Tour Dates:

May

2 - Slidebar – Fullerton, CA

5 - Blacklight District – Long Beach, CA

14 - Brick by Brick – San Diego, CA

29 - Rudeboy – Bielsko Biela, Poland

30 - Colosseum – Kosice, Slovakia

31 - Durer Kert – Budapest, Hungary

June

1 - Orto Bar – Ljubljana, Slovenia

2 - Revolver – Venice, Italy

3 - Kulturfabrik – Lyss, Switzerland

4 - Logo – Hamburg, Germany

5 - Live Music Hall – Morlenbach-Weiher, Germany

6 - Feierwerk – Munich, Germany

7 - From Hell – Erfurt, Germany

8 - Roxy – Flensburg, Germany

9 - Paard Van Troje – Den Haag, Netherlands

10 - 013 – Tilburg, Netherlands

11 - Hellraiser – Leipzig, Germany

18 - Rickshaw Theater – Vancouver, BC

19 - Highline – Seattle, WA

21 - Dante’s – Portland, OR

23 - Bottom Of The Hill – San Francisco, CA

24 - Soda Bar – San Diego, CA

25 - Club Red – Mesa, AZ

27 - Hi Dive – Denver, CO