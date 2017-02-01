HELSTAR Announce Final Dates For Vampiro European Tour 2017

US heavy metal monsters Helstar have announced the final dates for the Vampiro European Tour 2017, bringing onstage their latest album, Vampiro, released last August via David Ellefson‘s EMP Label Group.

Helstar stated: "The time is coming Europe! When the sun dies Vampiro will rise!"

Tour dates:

February

16 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Oefenbunker

17 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

18 - Würzburg, Germany - Metal Assault VII Festival

19 - Athens, Greece - An Club

20 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

21 - Lubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

22 - Innsbruck, Austria - P.M.K.

23 - Milan, Italy - Blue Rose Club

24 - Zaragoza, Spain - Centro Civico Valdefierro

25 - Diest, Belgium - Moonlight Music Hall

28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Belsepub

March

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Pub Anchor

2 - Oslo, Norway - Hard Rock Cafe

4 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Cult Art Tattoo

Helstar lineup:

James Rivera - vocals

Larry Barragan - guitars

Mikey Lewis - drums

Garrick Smith - bassist

Andrew Atwood - guitar