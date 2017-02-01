HELSTAR Announce Final Dates For Vampiro European Tour 2017
February 1, 2017, 41 minutes ago
US heavy metal monsters Helstar have announced the final dates for the Vampiro European Tour 2017, bringing onstage their latest album, Vampiro, released last August via David Ellefson‘s EMP Label Group.
Helstar stated: "The time is coming Europe! When the sun dies Vampiro will rise!"
Tour dates:
February
16 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Oefenbunker
17 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
18 - Würzburg, Germany - Metal Assault VII Festival
19 - Athens, Greece - An Club
20 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
21 - Lubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
22 - Innsbruck, Austria - P.M.K.
23 - Milan, Italy - Blue Rose Club
24 - Zaragoza, Spain - Centro Civico Valdefierro
25 - Diest, Belgium - Moonlight Music Hall
28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Belsepub
March
1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Pub Anchor
2 - Oslo, Norway - Hard Rock Cafe
4 - Nijverdal, Netherlands - Cult Art Tattoo
Helstar lineup:
James Rivera - vocals
Larry Barragan - guitars
Mikey Lewis - drums
Garrick Smith - bassist
Andrew Atwood - guitar