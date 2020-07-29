HELSTAR Announces “Black Wings Of Solitude” 7” Single; Includes BLACK SABBATH Cover

U.S. heavy metal outfit Helstar will release its new 7” single "Black Wings Of Solitude" on October 2, 2020 via Massacre Records.

The single will include the title track as well as a cover version of Black Sabbath's "After All (The Dead)".

"Black Wings Of Solitude" was mixed by Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer at Redhead Studios in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio in Solingen, Germany.

The artwork was created by John Fossum. Preorder here.