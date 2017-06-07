HELSTAR Release “Awaken Unto Darkness” Video
Texas power metal kings Helstar have released the video for “Awaken Unto Darkness”, the new single from their current LP Vampiro, a continuation of their classic 1989 Metal Blade release Nosferatu.
Preorder a limited edition copy of Vampiro on blood-red double gatefold vinyl. Order now and receive your copy by early June. A very limited amount will be available from retail and direct from EMP Merch. Order now. The album will also see a 2017 Russian release through Fono Records.