HELSTAR Sign With Massacre Records; New Album Expected This Year

American heavy metal band, Hellstar, has signed with Massacre Records. The band have been around since the early 80's and have released 10 studio albums so far. The band underwent a few lineup changes and even a few reunions.

Meanwhile they have found a stable lineup in vocalist James Rivera, guitarists Andrew Atwood and Larry Barragan, bassist Garrick Smith, and drummer Michael Lewis.

The band is currently working on new material and plans to release a new album later this year. Updates to follow.

(Photo - Darla Guyton)