HEMLOCK Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Las Vegas based metal band Hemlock has announced dates for their 25th Anniversary Tour, launching April 20th in Joseph, MO. Joined by SevidemiC through June 22nd, the tour winds through North America before concluding on July 21st in Dulce, NM. Additional dates to be announced.

Tour dates:

April

20 - Cafe Acoustic - St. Joseph, MO *

21 - Peak 31 in Union Station - Colorado Springs, CO *

22 - The Roxy Theater - Denver, CO *

23 - Lupe's Lounge in Trujillos - Las Vegas, NM *

24 - Zombiez Bar - Amarillo, TX *

25 - Kendell's - Oklahoma City, OK *

26 - Stick's Place - Wichita Falls, TX *

27 - The Curtain Club - Dallas, TX *

28 - Backstage - Lubbock, TX *

May

1 - The RockHouse - El Paso, TX *

2 - The Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM *

3 - Juggernaut Music - Gallup, NM *

4 - The Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ *

5 - Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas, NV *

6 - The Hub - Colton, CA *

11 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ *

12 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ *

13 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA *

15 - The Slide bar - Fullerton, CA *

16 - TBA - Taft, CA *

17 - The Blue Lamp - Sacramento, CA *

18 - Jubs Jub's - Reno, NV *

19 - Ukiah Brewing Company - Ukiah, CA *

20 - The Bistro - Hayward, CA *

23 - Shotski's - Salem, OR *

24 - Community Center - Warm Springs, OR *

25 - The Eagles 2485 - Kennewick, WA *

26 - Studio 7 - Seattle, WA *

27 - The Pin - Spokane, WA *

30 - The Dark Horse - Missoula, MT *

31 - The Pub Station - Billings, MT *

June

1 - The DO Bar - Great Falls, MT *

2 - The Party Palace - Butte, MT *

6 - The Gem - Idaho Falls, ID *

7 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID *

8 - The Royal - Salt Lake City, UT *

9 - The Mesa Theater- Grand Junction, CO *

10 - Bombers Sports Bar - Riverton, WY *

11 - Elk Creek Steakhouse - Piedmont, SD *

13 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA *

14 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD *

15 - The Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE *

16 - Aftershocks - Merriam, KS *

22 - The Rusty Needle - Hutchinson, KS *

23 - Lefty's Live - Des Moines, IA

July

5 - The Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE

6 - Shotz Bar and Grill - Scottsbluff, NE

7 - My Buddys Place - Sheridan, WY

8 - The Eagles Club - Casper, WY

13 - Bottle Hollow Lake Marina - Ft.Duchesne, UT

14 - Stanley's Triangle Bar - Mt.Pleasant, UT

18 - The Legacy Inn - Tuba City, AZ

20 - President Parking Lot - Window Rock, AZ

21 - "Alien Fest" - Dulce, NM

* with SevidemiC

(Photo - Diane Webb)