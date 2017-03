Progressive death/thrash outfit Hemotoxin have released the official video for "Bleak Prognosis," a song from Unspeakable Axe Records album Biological Enslavement. The video was filmed by Red Fox Production. Special thanks to Ronin Studios and Ritchie Orozco.

Hemotoxin released sophomore album Biological Enslavement April 15th, 2016 on Unspeakable Axe Records. Stream it in its entirety and/or purchase on Bandcamp.