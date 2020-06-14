HENRY DEREK ELIS Covers DANZIG, BILLY IDOL On Upcoming Release

After receiving much acclaim for his 2018 full length album The Devil Is My Friend, singer / songwriter Henry Derek Elis (Act Of Defiance / Scar The Martyr) returns with a new EP: a collection of covers & curiosities. Featuring reimagined works rather than simply re-recording them, he manages to put his “Southern Gothic” signature on an array of tunes originally written and recorded by Danzig, Billy Idol, and Steve Young.

But, perhaps it’s the title track that is the most stunning, a traditional African-American folk song. One which has been covered by such notable artists as Nick Cave, Current 93, Laura Veirs, Joan Baez and Coil. The first single is set for release on June 19th, in light of Bandcamp’s most recent announcement that they will be donating 100% of their share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The EP All The Pretty Little Horses will be available digitally and on CD on July 3rd.

Tracklisting:

"All The Pretty Little Horses" (Traditional)

"Dancing With Myself" (Billy Idol)

"Heart Of The Devil" (Glenn Danzig)

"Alabama Highway" (Steve Young)

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. For further details, visit Henry Derek Elis on Facebook.

(Photo credit: Reggie Thomas)