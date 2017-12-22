HENRY ROLLINS On 2018 Travel Slideshow - "An Adventure Film, One Frame At A Time"

"If you have been to my shows before, you might recall that a good part of the material is informed by travel," says Henry Rollins (Black Flag, Rollins Band). "I have told you stories about going to a lot of places all over the world."

"For this tour, it’s a little different. It’s the photos I’ve taken in those places with the stories that come with. It’s like an adventure film but, one frame at a time. Some of the countries that will be included in the photos: Tibet, Vietnam, North Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Uganda, Mali, Haiti, Cambodia, Easter Island, Antarctica, you get the idea. I’m excited for the chance to show you all these images."



This January, Henry Rollins returns to the road with his Travel Slideshow. For many years, Henry has used his camera to document his travels around the world. Join him for an intimate evening in your city as he tells the stories behind the photos he’s taken, from Baghdad to Timbuktu.



Henry will present a special performance drawing on experiences and his vast archive of photographs. “For many years, I have documented my travels all over the world with a camera. Not always easy but always worth it. Many of the photos have stories behind them. Now and then, I gather several images, show them to an audience and tell those stories.”



Catch the Henry Rollins 2018 Travel Slideshow live in the following cities:

January

1 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

2 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

3 - Amaturo Theater at Broward Center - Fort Lauderdale, FL

4 - Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

5 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

6 - Fletcher Opera Theatre - Raleigh, NC

7 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

8 - Miller Theater - Augusta, GA

9 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

10 - McGlohan Theatre at Spirit Square - Charlotte, NC

11 - Walker Theatre at Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN

12 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

14 - The National - Richmond, VA

15 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

16 - The Space at Westbury - Westbury, NY

17 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

18 - Whitaker Center at Sunoco Performance Theater - Harrisburg, PA

19 - The Academy Of Music - Northampton, MA

20 - The Egg Center For The Performing Arts - Albany, NY

21 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

22 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

23 - State Theater - Ithaca, NY

24 - Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA

25 - The Trocadero Theatre - Philadelphia, PA

February

4 - RBB Sendesaal - Berlin, Germany

5 - Effenaar - Eindhoven, Netherlands

6 - Vooruit Theaterzaal - Gent, Belgium

8 - University Of East Anglia - Norwich, UK

9 - Ondaatje Theatre at Royal Geographic Society - London, UK - SOLD OUT

10 - Mitchell Library Theatre - Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT

11 - Academy 2 at University Of Manchester - Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

12 - Foundry at Sheffield University - Sheffield, UK - SOLD OUT



