HENRY ROLLINS Performs BLACK FLAG Classic "Rise Above" With CYNDI LAUPER At True Colors United Benefit Show (Video)

On December 10th, pop icon Cyndi Lauper hosted her annual all-star Home For The Holiday benefit, which raises money for True Colors United, the nonprofit that Lauper founded in 2008 to battle against LGBTQ youth homelessness. Guests this year at the event in Los Angeles included Marilyn Manson, Perry Farrell, Belinda Carlisle, Kesha, and Henry Rollins.

Lauper joined Rollins on stage for a cover of Black Flag's classic "Rise Above". Check out the video below.

For information on True Colors United go to this location.