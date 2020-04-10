HER CHARIOT AWAITS Feat. MIKE ORLANDO And Former SIRENIA Singer AILYN Release “Take Me Higher” Video

Her Chariot Awaits is a newly formed hard rock/metal group featuring the highly regarded Spanish vocalist Ailyn (ex-Sirenia) and the awesome American guitarist and producer Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob). The band's self-titled debut will be released on May 22 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The album track, "Take Me Higher", is available for streaming below. Pre-order physical or digital copies of the album here.

"We are obviously in some insanely scary times right now in the world with Covid-19 and I pray everyone is staying safe and sound the best they can. I am asthmatic and have had some tough breathing/chest issues and battled some flu-like symptoms for a couple of weeks, but I'm starting to feel better now, thankfully. I can't imagine what people who are suffering the worst symptoms of this virus are going through. I pray for all who have contracted the virus to get better soon! And to all who have lost someone already to this horrific pandemic my deepest condolences to you and your families. Please stay home & help us all!!!" tells guitarist Mike Orlando.

On a lighter note, Mike says that "'Take Me Higher' is a real fun rockin' track with a lot of movement and energy. Ailyn did a fantastic job on the vocals, as she did on the entire album, with some great multiple harmony layers. The mid section dropdown enters the solo section with a cool effect I tracked using my kill switch then kicks back up into the solo and takes off. The track has a great energy for the album and the melody has you singing along before the track ends. Video wise Ailyn, myself & the film crew shot right in the heart of New York City's Times Square & Central Park. We also shot Ailyn singing directly in front of the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show near the famous Brooklyn Bridge."

This exciting new musical alliance came about through the vision of Frontiers, who put the two artists - each eager to create a new and exciting project - in touch. The pair gelled extremely well, creating an album that offers songs that will excite all lovers of technical, aggressive, modern and extremely catchy heavy music. Melting the well defined metal approach of Adrenaline Mob with more melodic hooks, Her Chariot Awaits showcases the incredible vocal talents of Ailyn. Here, she moves in a heavier and more straight ahead direction compared to her previous band.

“After a two year break from the scene, I am pleased to announce my new collaboration with Mike Orlando on Her Chariot Awaits. I’m very honoured and thankful to be part of it. I’m looking forward to everyone learning about this new adventure, which allowed me to experiment and explore a new side to my singing, working together with a great musician. Her Chariot Awaits is a new step forward in my music career and I can’t wait to share the beginning of this journey with all of you,” enthuses Ailyn.

Orlando adds that “It was a pleasure to write and perform an album with a singer like Ailyn with music that is geared more towards the commercial side of rock. Ailyn has a beautiful voice and was great to work with in and out of the studio, as was Jeff Thal on drums! I’m very happy with how the album is coming out. It’s a great collection of hard hitting yet melodic commercial rock tracks, which I hope you will all enjoy.”

The album is a remarkable union of two great artists who still have a lot to prove, and is going to leave listeners breathless come May 22. Written, produced & mixed by Mike Orlando.

Tracklisting:

"Misery"

"Dead & Gone"

"Screaming Misfire"

"Stolen Heart"

"Constant Craving"

"Say No"

"Line Of Fire"

"Turning The Page"

"Take Me Higher"

"Just Remember"

"Forgive Me Dear"

"Take Me Higher" video:

"Constant Craving":

"Dead & Gone" video:

Lineup:

Mike Orlando - guitars, bass, additional vocals

Ailyn - lead vocals

Jeff Thal - drums

Brian Gearty - bass