HER CHARIOT AWAITS Feat. MIKE ORLANDO And Former SIRENIA Singer AILYN Streaming New Song "Misery"

Her Chariot Awaits, the hard rock/metal group featuring Spanish vocalist Ailyn (ex-Sirenia) and American guitarist and producer Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), are streaming the new song, "Misery", the opening track of their self-titled debut, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and listen to "Misery" below

This exciting new musical alliance came about through the vision of Frontiers, who put the two artists - each eager to create a new and exciting project - in touch. The pair gelled extremely well, creating an album that offers songs that will excite all lovers of technical, aggressive, modern and extremely catchy heavy music. Melting the well defined metal approach of Adrenaline Mob with more melodic hooks, Her Chariot Awaits showcases the incredible vocal talents of Ailyn. Here, she moves in a heavier and more straight ahead direction compared to her previous band.

“After a two year break from the scene, I am pleased to announce my new collaboration with Mike Orlando on Her Chariot Awaits. I’m very honoured and thankful to be part of it. I’m looking forward to everyone learning about this new adventure, which allowed me to experiment and explore a new side to my singing, working together with a great musician. Her Chariot Awaits is a new step forward in my music career and I can’t wait to share the beginning of this journey with all of you,” enthuses Ailyn.

Orlando adds that, “It was a pleasure to write and perform an album with a singer like Ailyn with music that is geared more towards the commercial side of rock. Ailyn has a beautiful voice and was great to work with in and out of the studio, as was Jeff Thal on drums! I’m very happy with how the album is coming out. It’s a great collection of hard hitting yet melodic commercial rock tracks, which I hope you will all enjoy.”

Tracklisting:

"Misery"

"Dead & Gone"

"Screaming Misfire"

"Stolen Heart"

"Constant Craving"

"Say No"

"Line Of Fire"

"Turning The Page"

"Take Me Higher"

"Just Remember"

"Forgive Me Dear"

"Misery":

"Take Me Higher" video:

"Constant Craving":

"Dead & Gone" video:

Lineup:

Mike Orlando - guitars, bass, additional vocals

Ailyn - lead vocals

Jeff Thal - drums

Brian Gearty - bass