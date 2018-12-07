HERMAN FRANK - Former ACCEPT Guitarist Debuts "Hail & Row" Lyric Video

AFM Records will release the new Herman Frank album, Fight The Fear, on February 8th. A lyric video for the song "Hail & Row" can be found below.

Heavy metal guitar veteran Herman Frank has been an integral part of the German metal scene since the early 80s - from Accept to Victory to his solo project started in 2009 - as well as his work as a producer.

Fight The Fear thrills with Herman's guitar attacks, killer riffs and outstanding, powerful vocals. The album will be available in digipak, clear orange gatefold double vinyl (ltd. to 250 units) and black gatefold double vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Until The End"

"Fear"

"Terror"

"Sinners"

"Hatred"

"Hail & Row"

"Hitman"

"Stay Down"

"Rock You"

"Don’t Cross The Line"

"Are You Ready"

"Wings Of Destiny"

"Waiting For The Night"

"Lost In Heaven"

"Hail & Row" lyric video:

"Sinners":