HETROERTZEN Release “Zealous Procreation” Lyric Video

Swedish dark occult blackened death metal act Hetroertzen have released a lyric video for “Zealous Procreation”.

The track is taken from their forthcoming release, Uprising Of The Fallen, which will bring you back to the deepest roots of the genre with eight black, extreme, emotional and creepy new tracks.

Due out February 24th via Listenable Records, Uprising Of The Fallen will see release on digipack CD, digital, limited edition 180g vinyl formats (Including a 16 page A4 booklet with lyrics and artwork.) and a Ltd box.

This limited edition box of 100 copies worldwide contains: exclusive cassette version only available in this box along with exclusive flag, The Path Bearer pendant and digipack CD. Preorders can be placed at the Listenable Records shop.

Trackisting:

“Uprising”

“Zealous Procreation”

“The Fallen Star”

“Path Bearer”

“The Trial”

“Upon The Thresholds”

“Perception Of The Unseen”

“Lost And Betrayed”

“Zealous Procreation” lyric video: