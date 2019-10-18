HEVISAURUS Release Music Video For "100" Featuring Members Of NIGHTWISH, STRATOVARIUS, SONATA ARCTICA, MEGADETH And Many More

The Hevisaurus song ”100” is released today as the third single from the upcoming album, Bändikouluun!, out on October 25. “100” is an almost 10-minute masterpiece featuring many internationally known musicians from Finland and abroad. Watch the ”100” music video below.

Bändikouluun! is the eighth album from Hevisaurus. The band, consisting of four dinosaurs and one dragon, was born in 2009 from an idea to create first-rate metal music for kids and their parents. In Finland, the band has won two local “Grammy Awards”, their first album sold double platinum figures and all albums have reached platinum and gold levels.

Featured musicians on the song “100”:

Marco Hietala / Nightwish

Noora Louhimo/ Battle Beast

Timo Kotipelto / Stratovarius

Samy Elbanna / Lost Society

Pasi Rantanen / Thunderstone

Olavi Tikka / Milestones

Tony Kakko / Sonata Arctica

Mikko Kotamäki / Swallow the Sun

Netta Laurenne / Smackbound

Mikael Salo / Thy Row, Metal De Facto

Teemu Mäntysaari / Wintersun, Smackbound

Jens Johansson / Stratovarius, Rainbow

Daniel Freyberg / Children of Bodom

Markus Vanhala / Omnium Gatherum, Insomnium

Kiko Loureiro / Megadeth

Matias Kupiainen / Stratovarius

Iivo Kaipainen & Arttu Vauhkonen / Arion

Kai Hansen / Gamma Ray, Unisonic

Tim Hansen / Induction

Joona Björkroth / Battle Beast, Brymir

Henrik Klingenberg / Sonata Arctica

Niko Tyrväinen / Radio Rock winner

Nino Laurenne / Thunderstone

Vili Itäpelto / Smackbound, Tracedawn

Anton Kabanen / Beast In Black

”This song wraps up the 10 year voyage of Hevisaurus, from the first riff ever created and developing into larger than life scale. It was a breath taking experience to get this song ready. Biggest thanks goes out to all featured musicians on this song. We salute you!” - Nino Laurenne / producer

Pre-order the album here.

Bändikouluun! tracklisting:

"Bändikouluun!"

"Poro soitti taikarumpua"

"Pianon kannen alla"

"Monster-auto"

"He-Sa-Mu-Ko-Mi-Ri-POM!"

"Ukko ja kookosbanjo"

"Bäng Bäng!"

"Ystävyys on ikuista"

"Roinavuoren Rotta"

"100"

"100" video: