HEXENKLAD Featuring Former Members Of ECLIPSE ETERNAL, BATTLESOUL And PAGAN RITUAL Announce Two Shows

Back in 2016, former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldamares announced the formation of his new band, Hexenklad. They have announce two Ontario shows, as follows:

October

5 - North Bay, Ontario Highland (w/ Within Nostalgia, Before The Black Gates)

11 - Oshawa, Ontario - The Atria - (w/ Anthropophagy, Kohlit and Sun Below)

Voldamares on the band's 2017 debut album, Spirit Of The Stone:

"Take the depth of feeling of Falkenbach with the stylings of Hypocrisy, the folk melodies of Moonsorrow with the twin guitar blast of Dissection, the depth of emotion of Primordial with the overwhelming nature of Insomnium. This describes the sound of Hexenklad's debut album Spirit Of The Stone.

Tracklisting:

"In This Life or the Next"

"To Whom Veer Sinistral"

"At the Ends of Existence"

"Returned"

"At Dusk"

"In Waking Tymes"

"Path to Ruin"

"An Offering"

