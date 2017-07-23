HEXENKLAD Featuring Former Members Of ECLIPSE ETERNAL, BATTLESOUL And PAGAN RITUAL Gearing Up To Release Debut Album; New Single Streaming

Former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldamares recently announced the formation of his new band, Hexeklad. Their new song "Returned", taken from the forthcoming debut Spirit Of The Stone, is streaming below.

Release date for Spirit Of The Stone is July 28th via CDN Records in CD/digital format. Pre-orders can be made here.

Tracklisting:

"In This Life or the Next"

"To Whom Veer Sinistral"

"At the Ends of Existence"

"Returned"

"At Dusk"

"In Waking Tymes"

"Path to Ruin"

"An Offering"

Hexenklad is:

Timothy Johnston (Voldamares) - vocals

Michael Grund - guitars

John Chalmers (The Ancient One) - guitars

Go to this location for information and updates on Hexenklad.