HEXENKLAD Featuring Former Members Of ECLIPSE ETERNAL, BATTLESOUL And PAGAN RITUAL Release New Single / Lyric Video "We Raise A Horn"

Back in 2016, former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldamars announced the formation of his new band, Hexenklad. He has checked in with the following update:

"It with great pride that on this, the beginning day of Yule, we in Hexenklad, present to you, our new song 'We Raise A Horn'. This song is unlike any we have done before. Not only is this one all acoustic but it also features only clean vocals, a clarinet and drums that are a mixture of shakers, tambourines, toms, djembe / hand drums and animal bones (moose and deer). There is a feeling in it, especially close to the end, of being in a drum circle, dancing around a fire, surrounded by kin. This is a song for you from us. Thank you for walking this path with us.

Our full-length second album should be finished this coming year and we look forward to having you all take a listen. We are very proud of it. In the meantime, if you haven't heard our first album, Spirit Of The Stone, it is available through CDN Records, on Bandcamp and on all major streaming services. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Until we meet again, Hail to you and Hail to your Ancestors. We raise a horn. Happy Yule!"

Voldamars on the band's 2017 debut album, Spirit Of The Stone:

"Take the depth of feeling of Falkenbach with the stylings of Hypocrisy, the folk melodies of Moonsorrow with the twin guitar blast of Dissection, the depth of emotion of Primordial with the overwhelming nature of Insomnium. This describes the sound of Hexenklad's debut album Spirit Of The Stone.

Tracklisting:

"In This Life or the Next"

"To Whom Veer Sinistral"

"At the Ends of Existence"

"Returned"

"At Dusk"

"In Waking Tymes"

"Path to Ruin"

"An Offering"

