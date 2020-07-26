HEXENKLAD Featuring Former Members Of ECLIPSE ETERNAL, BATTLESOUL And PAGAN RITUAL Reveal Cover artwork For Forthcoming HeathenHeart Album

Hexenklad / former Eclipse Eternal frontman Timothy Voldemars Johnston has checked in with the following update:

"This will be a bit more personal than our normal updates, so, bear with me.

It is a bittersweet day today.

Today I would usually be up early, dark moon still in the sky, and be spending my early morning finalizing my packing; gathering up all my gear and by mid morning, I’d usually be in my car, speeding down the highway, untying the noose that city life has been tightening around my neck and blasting some Heathen Folk Metal to get into the right mindset and forget the day to day struggles of life and reconnect with my self. Rootbound I’d be. I’d watch as the dull city grey slowly gives way to the forested rolling green hills and I’d feel the weight that tries to crush my resolve each and every day slowly fade away. My tired mind would finally start to relax and my thoughts, like specks of darkness alive, would seek out a thousand different paths to wisdom. My destination, Raven’s Knoll.

For nine years I’ve spent this week with my friends and chosen tribe at the Knoll. Nine years I’ve spent this week walking in the forest, strolling down the many trails, swimming in the river, performing and attending rituals and concerts and I’ve spent every night standing before the main fire in good conversation with good people, partaking of some of the finest mead available and falling asleep to the sounds of beating drums in the distance. I’ve learned more about myself in those few days than all the weeks before and after. It has become one of the most important things in my life. But, due to Covid, that trip has been cancelled and I am left bereft. But, though I am not attending, that does not mean I leave it behind. No, some places, like some things, stay with you, though they are not near. It is like that with the Knoll. So much so that most of the lyrics from the upcoming Hexenklad album are either based on, or heavily influenced by my time at the Knoll. It is even reflected in the album cover. Which brings me to today's post.

Before this whole Pandemic thing happened, I contacted an artist, Darek of Black Forest Forge, whose shields and wood burning art I have admired for some time, and I asked him if he would be interested in doing an album cover for us. I figured his style was the perfect fit for this particular album and the rest of the band agreed. I sent him a bunch of poorly drawn sketches and pictures, lyrics for all the songs and a basic description and off he went. I could not be more amazed at what he sent back. Today, we in Hexenklad are proud to present, the official album cover, to the second full length Hexenklad album, titled HeathenHeart. Darek took every element I asked for, from the Maple leaves (a symbol of Canada), to the Moose skull (if you’ve seen our drummer’s kit you’ll have seen the skull he has attached to it), Huginn and Muninn (also, the Ravens at the front entrance to the Knoll which greet you when you arrive), Geri and Freki, Odin and Freya (whose God poles stand at the Knoll in the Ve), the Alaskan Mountains (which were a big influence on several songs), the slain soldier standing behind his daughter whose growing up to be just like him (several of my camping friends are Vets and have heavily influenced me) and Odin’s eye watching all. Once you hear the album you will understand just how well Darek interpreted the lyrics into this artwork and hopefully you will be just as awestruck as I am.

So, while I know we have been quiet for the last several months, we, Hexenklad, have not been idle. No, even during this difficult time we have been sowing the seeds, sharping our weapons and preparing. Our hope is to have the album out later this Fall and if it is safe to perform live, then we hope to see you at a show.

So, till we meet again, stay strong, stay healthy and may your horns never run dry (and if you don’t drink, then think of it as a metaphor). Skal!"