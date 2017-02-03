HEXENKLAD To Support NEGURĂ BUNGET At Upcoming Toronto Show

Former Eclipse Eternal frontman Voldamares recently announced the formation of his new band, Hexeklad. The band has checked in with the following update:

A new year, a fresh slate, what was, fades and what is, waits to be defined. The seeds we planted in 2016 have already started to show their first signs of life and we rejoice. Our first song, 'A Path to Ruin', has seen the light of day and the response has been excellent. if you haven't heard it yet, the video can be seen on this page. We thank you all for listening and sharing it around. Keep it up. Tell your kin.

Also, we have now solidified our live line-up. It will consist of Michael Grund (guitars), John Chalmers (guitars), Timothy 'Voldamares' Johnston (vocals), Andrew Chalmers (drums), Jon Kal (bass) and Clare B. (keys). Our first live ritual has just been confirmed. We will be opening for the Romanian folk black metal mystics Negura Bunget on Friday, May 26th at The Coalition in Toronto. We hope to see many of you there.

Hails and remember 'All is Lost When Honor is Lost'."

Check out the event page for the Negura Bunget show in Toronto here.

Hexenklad's new song "A Path To Ruin", takern from the forthcoming debut Spirit Of The Stone, is streaming below.