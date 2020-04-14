HEXVESSEL Premier "Fire Of The Mind" Video

Psychedelic forest folk band, Hexvessel, have released a video for "Fire Of The Mind", a track from their forthcoming record, Kindred, out April 17 via Svart Records. Watch below.

Says the band: "New to a lot of our listeners, our cover of Coil's 'Fire Of The Mind' features on our new album Kindred. We recorded the song live in the Pitkäniemi institution back in December 2018 with no overdubs, in one take. We felt that the feeling and energy behind this version of the song was definitive and represents how much it, and Coil, means to us.

"Kindred is out this Friday the 17th and we'd appreciate it so much if you buy, stream or download a copy. It's a hell of a time to release an album, but we hope that the sentiment and meaning of the album (Kindred = family, kin, community) resonates, and that it provides some small escape and comfort. The blacker the sun, the darker the dawn."

Kindred is Hexvessel’s fifth album, and a return to Svart Records, where they released their debut album Dawnbearer to critical and cult acclaim 10 years ago. Hexvessel was formed by English/Irish singer/songwriter Mat McNerney in 2009 after he moved to Finland. Also known for his work with Beastmilk (now known as Grave Pleasures), The Deathtrip, guest spots with Carpenter Brut and Me & That Man and his earlier work with Norwegian black metal bands Code & Dødheimsgard, McNerney is a both highly eclectic and critically acclaimed musical artist. Across the years, it is McNerney’s work with Hexvessel which has been his most brave, exploratory, honest and impossible to categorise, unique and idiosyncratic in a world all of their own.

Tracklisting:

"Billion Year Old Being"

"Demian"

"Fire Of The Mind"

"Bog Bodies"

"Sic Luceat Lux"

"Phaedra"

"Family"

"Kindred Moon"

"Magical & Damned"

"Joy of Sacrifice"

"Phaedra" video:

"Billion Year Old Being" video:

"Demian" video:

(Photo - Saara Kujansuu)