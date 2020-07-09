HEXX - Bay Area Power Thrashers Launch Visualizer For New Single "Night Of Pain"

Bay Area power thrash metal act, Hexx, have released a visualizer for "Night Of Pain", taken from the forthcoming limited edition 7" single. The clip can be seen below.

"Night Of Pain" is a remake of the classic early Hex song, that originally appeared on the No Escape LP from 1984. B-side of the single, which will be released on August 21 on High Roller Records, includes another remake, "Terror". Both tracks were recorded during the sessions of the new album, Entangled In Sin, which is coming out later this year, but the band decided to release them as a standalone single.

In September of 2020, Hexx will release the brand new studio album, Entangled In Sin, via High Roller Records.

(Photo - Glenn Herring)