HEXX – Bay Area Thrash Legends Streaming New Track “Vultures Gather Round”

Bay Area thrash legends Hexx have released a video for "Vultures Gather Round" - new song taken from the forthcoming studio album, Entangled In Sin.

The album will be released on September 25 on High Roller Records, and will be available as a vinyl LP, CD and digital download.

"The new album was recorded at the Sonic Room Studios in Livermore California and was engineered by Tim Narducci and produced by Bart Gabriel” says Hexx guitarist and founder, Dan Watson. "We put a lot more time and thought into pre-production with this album than we did for the Wrath Of The Reaper record. Bart Gabriel was key in helping us during the pre-production process. I would send him demos of potential new songs and he would check them over and advise us on everything from tempo to lyrical content and everything in between. He was a valuable asset to this recording and I will always be grateful to him and the folks at High Roller Records for their support,” he adds.

Stylistically the new album is closer to Hexx’s power metal roots than to the band’s brutal thrash/death metal period. "Yes, that was our intent from the beginning,” confirms Watson. "We love that classic '80s US power metal sound. It is the nearest to our hearts (...) There are some frantic thrashy elements to the new album but I would call this a classic US Power Metal record. I would say the opening track ‘Watching Me Burn’ is a fair cross-cut example of the material on this new album. Although each song is different and has its special place on the record contributing to the overall body of work.”

Tracklisting:

“Watching Me Burn”

“Entangled In Sin”

“Vultures Gather Round”

“Beautiful Lies”

“Power Mad”

“Internal Enemy”

“Strive The Grave”

“Touch Of The Creature”

“Wise To The Ways World”

“Over But The Bleeding”

“Signal 30 I-5” (bonus track)

“Night Of Pain” (bonus track)

“Terror” (bonus track)

“Vultures Gather Round”:

(Photo - Glenn Herring)